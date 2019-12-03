Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 30th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Tuesday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 1.4 cents to $3.727, its lowest amount since Sept. 24.

The average price has dropped 30.2 cents during the streak, including eight-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases were preceded by a five-day streak of increases totaling 3 cents.

The average price is 6.5 cents less than one week ago and 30.2 cents lower than one month ago but 29.2 cents higher than one year ago. It has increased 45.9 cents since the start of the year.

The streak of decreases is the longest since a 36-day streak from May 21-June 25.