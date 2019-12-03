Charges Expected Against Man Accused of Intentionally Causing Fatal Crash

Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a Moreno Valley man suspected of intentionally causing a crash just north of the city that fatally injured a 60-year-old motorist.

Brian Jay Davidson, 57, was arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of murder and driving without a license. He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Riverside County District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Hall confirmed that a decision on whether to file a criminal complaint will be made no later than Tuesday morning.

Joseph Laverty of Moreno Valley was driving in the 7800 block of Reche Canyon Road, near Smiley Boulevard, when his vehicle was hit about 7 a.m. last Monday, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche. Davidson was identified at the scene as the one allegedly responsible for causing the collision, Brosche said.

Laverty died at a hospital.

Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation and arrested Davidson the following day. A possible motive has not been disclosed.

Davidson has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.