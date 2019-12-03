Storm Expected To Arrive in Riverside County Tuesday Evening

A storm system will make its way into Southern California Tuesday and could begin dropping rain late Tuesday evening in Riverside County, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm coming in from northern California will bring a chance of rain through Thursday morning, but the storm is expected to be warmer and less windy than the one that created havoc on the roadways for holiday travelers last week, forecasters said.

The heaviest and most widespread rainfall is expected Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet by Wednesday night, so any snow that falls will concentrated to the highest peaks.

Winds in the desert mountains slopes and along ridgetops will gust to between 30 to 40 mph on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Rainfall totals through Thursday could reach 0.75 to 1.25 inches in the Riverside metropolitan area, 2 to 3 inches in the mountains and less than a half-inch in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon everywhere except the Coachella Valley, forecasters said.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 72 degrees in Riverside, 69 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 70 in the Coachella Valley, 68 in Temecula and 70 in Hemet.