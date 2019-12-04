Coachella Valley Rescue Mission Seeks Donations for Toy Giveaway

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission still needs donations of new unwrapped toys for boys and girls from infant to pre-teen years for its annual giveaway on Dec. 21, organizers announced Wednesday.

“Our desert community is so very generous and loving as they support those in need. We look forward to partnering with our community in making Christmas dreams come true for these children,” said Executive Director Darla Burkett.

Sought-after items include dolls, books, games, skateboards, sports equipment, action figures, Legos, cars, trucks and Barbies.

The mission is planning to distribute about 15,000 toys to an estimated 5,000 children during the event, which includes a random giveaway of bicycles and begins with Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting children while Santa’s elves hand out candy canes.

“Many of our donors and supporters organize a toy drive at their office, church, neighborhood or country club. Everyone who can give even a single toy will put a smile on a child’s face,” Burkett said. “It will brighten your own Christmas as you invest in the spirit of the season.”

Toy donations can be brought directly to CVRM at 47470 Van Buren St., Indio.

To volunteer for the giveaway or future events, or to organize a drop box for a company, organization or club, call 760-347-3512, ext. 221.