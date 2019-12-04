Sentencing Scheduled For Man Convicted of Murder, Assault on Toddler in 2010

A man convicted of second-degree murder and assault charges for the beating death of his girlfriend’s 22-month-old baby in Indio nearly a decade ago is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Esteban Alamo, 33, was found guilty in October of causing fatal injuries to Serik Nieto, which led to the child’s death on Oct. 9, 2010.

Alamo, who was 24 years old when he was arrested, was living with his girlfriend in Indio at the time of the toddler’s death, violating a requirement of his parole that he remain in Los Angeles County.

According to prosecutors, he babysat the toddler on Oct. 4, 2010, for four to five hours while the mother ran errands. When she returned, she found her son unresponsive with irregular breathing — and with “white, foamy saliva” on his lip.

The child’s mother then took Nieto to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, court records show. He was later airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was pronounced brain-dead. Days later he was taken off life support.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Jacob Devane asked the jury to consider two alternative scenarios that he said could exonerate his client, suggesting that the child could have fallen while playing or that the mother caused the injuries.

“You cannot exclude the mother as the perpetrator who inflicted the injuries on the child,” he said. “If you cannot exclude her, then you cannot convict Mr. Alamo.”

Deputy District Attorney Joshua Hill countered that during an interview with police, Alamo indicated that the toddler’s injuries occurred when the mother was away from the home.

“You cannot use imaginary doubt or speculative doubt,” Hill told the jury.

According to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant, Alamo told police during an interview that he did not like children and would lose his temper fairly quickly, adding that is why he didn’t have any children of his own.

After an autopsy was performed, a doctor told police that Nieto’s injuries could not have been caused by a “simple fall from a couch, chair, bed,” stating that only if he “jumped out of a three-story building” could his brain injuries be explained.

Following the verdict, the victim’s aunt, Stefanie Nieto, said she and many of her family members believe Alamo is innocent.

Nieto, who is the sister of the boy’s biological father, said Alamo was in Los Angeles at the time the child sustained his injuries, and that the boy’s mother neglected to take Serik to the hospital for several days after the injuries occurred.

Nieto said years after the baby’s death, she was told by the victim’s older sister that the child tumbled down some stairs.

“There is no physical evidence saying this man did it,” Nieto told reporters outside the Indio courthouse at the time. She added that the mother blamed Alamo, but alleged her “neglectfulness” and failure “to do her motherly duties” were actually to blame.

Police interviewed Alamo when the victim was first taken to a hospital, but didn’t realize he was in violation of his parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In a second police interview at Loma Linda University Medical Center three days after the child’s injury, Alamo said that after the toddler came inside from playing, nothing appeared to be wrong except for a cut lip that the defendant presumed was from a fall.

“I have nothing to hide,” Alamo said in a recording of the interview previously played to the court during the trial. “I know it looks bad, especially for me.”

He also said during the interview that even though he occasionally disciplined his girlfriend’s children, he had grown fond of them.

Alamo was arrested Oct. 14, 2010, in Los Angeles County for the parole violation.

It took Riverside County coroner’s officials several months to complete an autopsy on the toddler, and charges related to his death were not filed against Alamo until February 2011.