Storm To Drop Steady Rain in Riverside County, Flooding Possible

A storm will trigger steady rain showers Wednesday throughout Riverside County before leaving the region by Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a Flash Flood Warning that will be in effect from 6 a.m. through Wednesday afternoon in the Inland Empire, the Riverside metropolitan area and the Riverside County mountains.

Bands of heavy rain are expected and a chance of thunderstorms will persist until Wednesday evening in the mountains and the Riverside metropolitan area.

“Urban areas in the coastal and valley zones will see some street flooding where rain rates may briefly reach 0.40 inches per hour in the morning,” according to the NWS. “Runoff in the mountains may also be enhanced when factoring in snow melt.”

The storm, amplified by an atmospheric river from the south, is expected to produce three-quarters to 1.5 inches of rain in the Inland Empire and 1.5 to 2 inches in the Riverside County mountains, though the Coachella Valley and desert areas farther east will probably receive less than a half inch, meteorologists said.

Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet by Wednesday evening, making road closures in the San Gorgonio Pass or along state Route 74 near Mountain Center less likely.

Winds in the desert mountains slopes and along ridges will gust between 30 and 40 mph Wednesday, according to the NWS.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 60 degrees in Riverside, 59 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 60 in the Coachella Valley, 56 in Temecula and 58 in Hemet.

Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday, then a low pressure system will bring a chance of rain Saturday in the Riverside metropolitan area and the mountains.

No rain is expected this weekend in the Coachella Valley.