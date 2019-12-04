Zack Gottsagen to Receive Rising Star Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Zack Gottsagen will receive the Rising Star Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival for his role in “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” organizers announced Wednesday.

“`The Peanut Butter Falcon’ is one of the best feel-good movies of the year,” said festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “Its star Zack Gottsagen gives an outstanding performance as a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to fulfill his dream and ends up going on a life-changing journey.”

The 34-year-old Florida native makes his big screen debut in the film, opposite Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. Like his character, Gottsagen was born with Down syndrome.

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” became a breakout indie film hit of the summer, exceeding $20 million at the box office.

Past recipients of the Rising Star Award include Dakota Fanning, Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence.

Gottsagen, along with previously announced honorees Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez, Martin Scorsese, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Charlize Theron, will be recognized at the festival’s Jan. 2 awards gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The festival runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13.