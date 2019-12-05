Sheriff’s Detectives Investigate Homicide at Lake Elsinore Home

A homicide investigation was underway Thursday into the killing of a woman at her Lake Elsinore home.

The victim, whose name and age were not immediately released, was fatally assaulted about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in her house on Monroe Street, near Garfield Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Ken Thurm said deputies were summoned to the property to investigate reports of a woman in need of emergency medical aid, and when the patrolmen arrived, they encountered family members performing CPR on the victim.

Efforts to save the woman were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics a short time later, according to the sergeant.

The circumstances behind her death and details regarding suspects were not disclosed.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation was asked to contact the sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.