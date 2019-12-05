Tribe Donates $200K to Aid Abused, Neglected Kids

A nonprofit that provides shelter, counseling and other services to abused, neglected and foster-emancipated children in Riverside County received a $200,000 grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, it was announced Thursday.

“We work every day to reverse the anguish of child abuse and stop the generational cycle that is so prevalent,” said Tracy Fitzsimmons, executive director of the Inland Empire branch of Olive Crest. “It is labor- intensive to say the least. Grants like this go a long way towards creating positive change in the lives of our most vulnerable children and young adults. We make the most of every single dollar anyone gives us. We are most grateful for financial help like this.”

San Manuel tribal representatives said the grant is intended to fund an expansion of Olive Crest’s services throughout Riverside County and will directly benefit nearly 300 children and young adults. The tribe has supported the nonprofit since 2003.

“This money will be spent to assist the neediest children and families going through difficulties,” according to a statement by the Highland- based tribe.

Olive Crest provides assistance to foster care families to promote financial stability. The organization also provides shelter for homeless youth and offers rehabilitation programs for minors addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Additionally, children emancipating from the foster care system are provided resources to keep them off of the streets, according to the nonprofit.

More information is available at http://www.olivecrest.org/pages/inland_empire.