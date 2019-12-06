Laura Dern to Be Honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Four-time Golden Gloe-winning actress Laura Dern will receive the Career Achievement Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, organizers announced Friday.

“Laura Dern is one of the most outstanding and talented actresses of her generation,” said festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “Over her 40-year acting career, she has brought to the screen so many memorable performances including three from this year alone in `Big Little Lies,’ `Little Women’ and `Marriage Story.”‘

Past recipients of the Career Achievement Award include Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and her father, Bruce Dern, organizers said.

Dern’s latest role is in “Marriage Story,” a Netflix film that debuted earlier this year at the Venice Film Festival and was awarded the Film Independent Spirit Awards’ Robert Altman Award, which is given to one film’s director, ensemble cast, and casting director.

“In Marriage Story, she gives yet another career defining and effortless performance as a successful lawyer leading her client through a divorce from her husband,” Matzner said. “It is our great honor to present the Career Achievement Award to the phenomenal Laura Dern.”

Dern joins previously announced honorees Zack Gottsagen, Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez, Martin Scorsese, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Charlize Theron, who will all be recognized at the festival’s Jan. 2 awards gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The festival runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13.