NBCares: Marks Art Center at College of the Desert

There is a little gem of an art gallery tucked away on the sprawling main campus of College of the Desert.

The Marks Art Center celebrates both student and professional art from all over the world as a way to educate and enlighten, and their current exhibition is a juried 2019 student art exhibit and – “Rise Above – Awakening The Greatness Within” presented by Safehouse of the Desert.