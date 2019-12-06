Police: Rumors of Shooting Planned on Corona High School Campus Prove False

Rumors of a shooting threat on the campus of Centennial High School in Corona were determined to be unfounded, with no compromise to public safety, authorities said Friday.

Corona police Officer Daniel Clary said the Corona-Norco Unified School District on Thursday night learned of chatter regarding someone possibly intending to shoot students or staff on the Centennial campus Friday.

Detectives initiated an investigation and “found no credible threat” to the campus, Clary said.

Classes went ahead on schedule.

“This investigation was a good reminder not to spread gossip or rumors without knowing the source,” the police spokesman said. “Report these types of rumors or suspicious behavior immediately to the proper authorities to investigate, instead of spreading on social media.”

There was no word on whether police had identified the individual or individuals responsible for spreading the rumors.