School District Employee Suspected of Sexual Relationship with Student

A Coachella Valley Unified School District employee was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at Coachella Valley High School in Coachella.

District officials informed Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigators of the alleged relationship and an investigation determined the employee had used various social media apps to carry out the alleged sexual relationship with the student, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy White.

Deputies located the employee, identified as Edward Noel Alvarado Valedez, 25, of Coachella, at another school within the district and took him into custody. He was later booked at the county jail in Indio on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor, White said.