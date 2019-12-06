Storm to Drop Light Rain in Riverside County Throughout Weekend

A storm system will move into Southern California Friday evening and bring periods of light rain in Riverside County throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The low-pressure system is expected to soak areas of Northern California, but Southern California is not expected to get anything more than light rain through Sunday night, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals through Monday could reach up to a half-inch in the Riverside metropolitan area, an inch in the mountains, less than one-tenth of an inch in the Coachella Valley and a half-inch in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Rain could begin falling in the Riverside metropolitan area and the mountains Friday evening.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 40 percent Friday evening in those two areas, while the San Gorgonio Pass and the Coachella Valley are not expected to see rain until Saturday morning.

Snow levels will remain above 7,000 feet for the duration of the storm.

Skies are expected to clear up by Monday morning, then dry weather is expected the rest of the week.

High temperatures Friday could reach 69 degrees in Riverside, 70 in the San Gorgonio Pass and the Coachella Valley, 65 in Temecula and 67 in Hemet.