Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 36th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Monday for the 36th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.644, its lowest amount since Sept. 17.

The average price has dropped 38.5 cents during the streak, including 1.1 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The price is 9.7 cents lower than one week ago and 35.6 cents below one month ago but 28.8 cents higher than one year ago.

The average price has increased 37.6 cents since the start of the year.