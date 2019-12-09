Local Woman Will Compete On Wheel of Fortune Friday For Historic Show

You can have all the money in the world but the real fortune is health.

“The executive producer came in and announced that pat needed to go to the hospital and so my thought was is he okay and what is wrong,” said Alexandra Minton.

Next week fans will be solving the puzzle… where is Pat Sajak? In an interview with Good Morning America Vanna White opens up.

“Its not the same. We are a team. We are together. It just felt weird him not being on set,” said Minton.

For 37 years the duo has always filmed together, that is until last month when Sajak had an emergency surgery just hours before a scheduled taping. In a historical move. Vanna white will host wheel of fortune while Sajak recovers.

“It was new for me as a contestant and new for Vanna so on that level it felt comfortable,” said Minton.

Being a contestant on game shows runs in the family.

“My dad was a five time jeopardy winner back when i was 11-months old, so the timing of my episode is even more special to me because my son is now 11 months old,” said Minton

“You want to be on wheel of fortune some day?”