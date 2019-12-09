Variety of the Desert, Palm Springs Motors Team Up for Bike Giveaway

Hundreds of parents and kids arrived at Palm Springs Motors in Cathedral City for a special reason Sunday morning.

Variety of the Desert held its 24th annual bike giveaway, where about 400 Coachella Valley fourth-graders received bicycles.

The fourth-grade students are nominated for the bikes by their teachers, and the bicycles are purchased with funds raised during the KPLM Variety “Cares for Kids” Radiothon.

This year’s radiothon raised $84,291 between November 4th and 5th, according to Variety.

Once the bikes are purchased, the generous technician staff at Palm Springs Motors takes time and a little muscle to assemble 400 bikes before the big giveaway.

The recipients also received helmets donated by the 4ShayJ Foundation.