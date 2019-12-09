Woman Charged in Connection with Body Found in Trash Bin Returns To Court

An arraignment is scheduled Monday for a 32-year-old Palm Desert woman arrested in connection with the discovery of a body inside a trash bin at a residential care facility in a gated neighborhood in La Quinta.

Cristina Noelle Canimo was taken into custody at 3 a.m. on Nov. 22, the day after a man’s body was found inside a trash bin in the 43500 block of east Parkway Esplanade, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was later identified as Ronald Clarke, 87, who lived at the same residential care facility where Canimo worked and where Clarke’s body was found, sheriff’s officials said.

Canimo was charged with capital murder and torture. She allegedly used a knife, box cutter, screwdriver and a hammer in the crime.

A possible motive for the killing remains a mystery.

The name of the board-and-care facility has not been released, but The Desert Sun reported that Sunbrook Residential Care at 43-574 E. Parkway Esplanade was visited by California Department of Social Services investigators the week of the murder regarding the death of one of its residents.

Sunbrook has been the subject of several evaluation and complaint investigation reports since 2015, the newspaper reported. A Department of Social Services representative told The Desert Sun last week the facility remained open as of Nov. 26.

The murder charge against Canimo includes a special circumstance allegation of torture during the commission of a murder, making her eligible for the death penalty if the District Attorney’s Office opts to pursue it.

Canimo appeared previously before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Harold Hopp on Nov. 26. He ordered her held without bail and rescheduled her arraignment for Monday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Canimo, who is being held in Indio jail, was arrested the day after the body was discovered on the same street where the body was found, according to jail records.

It is unclear if she was arrested at the same board-and-care facility where she was employed and where Clarke lived.