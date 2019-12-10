Hemet Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Driver Who Hit, Killed Pedestrian

A motorist who ran over and fatally injured a 46-year-old pedestrian in Hemet was at large Monday, and authorities sought the public’s help finding the suspect.

The hit-and-run happened about 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Warley Road, near Johnston Avenue, according to the Hemet Police Department. Sgt. Gabriel Gomez said James Gauthier Jr., an area transient, was walking on Warley when he was struck by a black Dodge Challenger, possibly manufactured between 2015 and 2017.

Gauthier was left lying in the street as the motorist sped away in the two-door car, Gomez said. Hemet Fire Department paramedics attempted life- saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dodge likely sustained noticeable front-end damage as a result of the impact, according to Gomez.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the police department at 951-765-2396.