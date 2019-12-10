Judge To Decide If Desert Hot Springs Man Stands Trial For Attempted Murder

A judge is scheduled to decide Tuesday whether a man accused of shooting and seriously wounding another man in Desert Hot Springs last year will stand trial.

Carlos Anthony Beltran, 38, of Desert Hot Springs, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with a shooting of a man in the 66100 block of Second Street on May 16, 2018.

Desert Hot Springs police said officers found the victim “suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound” before emergency personnel transported him to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment.

Police are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the shooting. Beltran’s relationship, if any, to the victim, has not been disclosed.

He was taken into custody near the intersection of 12th Street and Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs, according to county jail records, and remains held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

The arrest was the result of a collaboration between the Desert Hot Springs Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Fugitive Warrant Enforcement Team, according to police.

Beltran also faces allegations of causing great bodily injury and committing the crime while out on bail.

His preliminary hearing is slated for 8:30 a.m. at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. It is intended to enable a judge to determine if there are grounds for trial.