Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in Indio

On Tuesday, about 1:20pm, Indio Police responded to a report of a vehicle vs pedestrian at the intersection of Fred Warning Drive and Burr Street.

Upon arrival officers found a male adult laying on the road way and a white Nissan car with the driver next to the vehicle. Indio Fire/Cal-Fire Ambulance took the pedestrian to hospital for treatment of injuries and their medical condition is unknown at this time. The driver of the white Nissan car is cooperating with officers and no one else was injured.

The street between Burr Street and Madison Street on Fred Warning Drive is currently block off for eastbound traffic and the eastbound traffic on Fred Warning Drive is being diverted to north bound Burr Street from Fred Warning Drive.

All westbound traffic on Fred Warning Drive is open for traffic. The traffic investigation is ongoing at this time by Indio Police Traffic Team.

The Indio Police Department is asking for anyone who has information regarding this traffic accident investigation to please call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057, or call Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP with anonymous information.