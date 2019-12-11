Boy stuck in hospital for Christmas asking for holiday cards

Carlos Rolon will spend Christmas at Boston Children’s Hospital, waiting for a heart transplant.

The Worcester native is asking for Christmas Cards to decorate his room.

His mom Sheena Cossette said the 6-year-old was born with a condition called unbalanced atrioventricular, an abnormality in his heart.

The young boy had two open heart surgeries before the age of two.

“We’ve been waiting three-and-a-half years, and on August 31, he got sick, and we needed to be here in the hospital until he receives his new heart,” Cossette said.

Taking the deck of cards they’ve been dealt, the Worcester mom is ready to deck the halls and hospital room with Christmas cards.

Cossette also hopes more people consider being organ donors. “It’s the greatest gift you’ll ever give. The gift of life,” Cossette said.

You can mail Christmas cards to:

Boston Children’s Hospital

Cardiac Unit 8 East

C/o Carlos Rolon

300 Longwood Ave

Boston, MA 02115