NBCares: Vanna White Host’s ‘Wheel’ for First Time in 37-Years

For the past three years, we have spotlighted so many amazing people in our caring community. We love sharing stories of how you care for friends, family, and coworkers.

Speaking of coworkers, if you had to step in at the last minute to fill the shoes of an ailing coworker, could you? Would you tell the boss yes?

Let’s meet one friend who was put to the test!