Baldwin Park Man Arrested Following Early Morning Gas Station Robbery

A Chevron gas station in Thousand Palms was robbed early Thursday, and a suspect was arrested a short time later.

The robbery occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the gas station in the 72-200 block of Ramon Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said a man wielding a knife confronted an employee, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No employees or customers were injured.

Deputies searched the area and found the suspect — identified as Adrian Salinas, 24, of Baldwin Park — on Varner Road west of Ramon Road. Salinas tried to run away, but was arrested after a brief struggle with deputies, according to the sheriff’s department.

Salinas was booked on suspicion of robbery at the Indio jail, where he remains in lieu of $30,000 bail.

The Riverside County Sheriff Department asked anyone with additional information to contact Deputy Adrian Morales at 760-836-1600 or call anonymously at 760-341-7867 and reference incident #O19 346 0003.