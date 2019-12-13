Riverside County Gas Prices Drop For 40th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Friday for the 40th consecutive day, decreasing 1.6 cents to $3.592, its lowest amount since Sept. 16.

The average price has dropped 43.7 cents during the streak, including nine-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 8.8 cents less than one week ago and 38.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 28.6 cents more than one year ago.

The streak is the longest since a 55-day streak from Oct. 25-Dec. 18, 2018.