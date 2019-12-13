Riverside County To ‘Feel the Bern’: Sanders Announces Campaign Stops

Democratic presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally in the Coachella Valley next week, one of at least three California stops planned in the coming days.

Sanders will speak in Rancho Mirage on Monday, followed by appearances in both Moreno Valley and San Diego on Dec. 20.

“Californians understand that only Senator Sanders has the vision to make housing affordable, create tuition-free public colleges and fight for the good-paying, union jobs that all Americans deserve,” said Rafael Navar, California state director for Bernie 2020. “We have mobilized the biggest grassroots movement in the Golden State, and we intend to win.”

Sanders was also scheduled to take part in the sixth and final Democratic candidate debate Thursday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, but he indicated Friday he may skip the event due to a union labor dispute.

A recent poll by WBUR, a public radio station based in Boston, showed Sanders coming in third in the upcoming New Hampshire Primary. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg notched a first place victory, according to the poll results, with 18% of the vote, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 17%. The poll placed Sanders in third place with 15%.

The 2020 California presidential primary election is scheduled for March 3.

Sanders’ Rancho Mirage stop is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, 71560 San Jacinto Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and organizers suggest confirming attendance online in advance.

In Moreno Valley, Sanders will speak at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Marinaj Banquets & Events, 22605 Alessandro Blvd. Doors open at noon and an RSVP is also encouraged. Later that day, Sanders will head to San Ysidro High School, 5353 Airway Road, where he is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and advance online registration is also encouraged.