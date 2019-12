Man Seriously Injured in Thermal Crash

A man suffered major injuries in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in Thermal Sunday.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. at 66th Avenue and Tyler Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The injured man was found walking along the roadway and was taken to a hospital, the CHP reported.

Officers later located the man’s vehicle about 70 feet off the roadway.

The crash was under investigation