‘Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?’: Woman posts ad in hopes of finding a family for the holidays

An unusual ad surfaced on Craigslist earlier this week.

It wasn’t a product for sale, but a plea for family time this holiday season.

Carson Carlock saw the ad on Craigslist Wednesday. It read: “Anybody need a grandma for Christmas?”

In the ad, the Tulsa woman said she didn’t have any family, KJRH reports.

According to the news outlet, the post went on to say, “I cook, and I’ll cook dinner and even bring gifts for the kids. I just don’t want to be alone because it hurts. Let me be a part of your family.”

“I saw that post, and I was like, ‘You know that’s really sad,’” Carlock said.

For Carlock, the post was personal.

His own mother died last year. She had stage 4 cancer and was unable to travel for Christmas.

Car problems kept Carlock from driving to see her.

“She would want me to be the kind of person to do this for other people,” he told KJRH.