Arraignment Set For Gang Member Accused of Killing Man in Desert Hot Springs Robbery

A 19-year-old gang member accused of gunning down a man in Desert Hot Springs during a robbery last month is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on an complaint amended with additional charges.

Matthew James Gallegos of Desert Hot Springs is accused of shooting Marco Torres, 21, of Cathedral City, in the upper body during a robbery about 10 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the 12200 block of Palm Drive.

Gallegos originally plead not guilty to murder and robbery charges on Nov. 22. He also denied two special circumstance allegations — killing for the benefit of a criminal street gang and killing during the course of a robbery — which could make him eligible for the death penalty if the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office decides to pursue it.

Gallegos is expected to be re-arraigned Monday on charges now including two additional felonies: participating in a criminal street gang, and a gun-related charge, both filed on Dec. 5.

It is unclear why prosecutors added the additional charges following Gallegos’ original arraignment.

In November, Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao alleged during Gallegos’ initial appearance in court that the victim had been attempting to “calm the situation down” after an accomplice of Gallegos stole a necklace from a separate robbery victim as Gallegos held that victim at gunpoint. “And the defendant at that point, in close range, shot him,” she alleged.

Patrol officers reached the location moments later, but the victim died at the scene despite efforts by first responders to save him.

Detectives “quickly gathered investigative leads” that culminated in Gallegos’ arrest the following morning on Third Street, according to a police statement.

According to Paixao, members of the robbery team yelled out the name of a street gang that operates out of Desert Hot Springs multiple times during the crimes, and the defendant shouted a gang name while being taken into custody.

The shooting came six days after another man was shot to death about a half-mile away in the 66200 block of Estrella Avenue. It remains unclear whether there might be a connection between the two shootings.

According to court records, Gallegos has an unresolved misdemeanor theft case pending, but he has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County. Paixao said Gallegos also has at least one misdemeanor conviction in Utah.

Gallegos is being held without bail at the Indio jail.