Gusty Winds Expected in Riverside County Areas West of Coachella Valley

Gusty winds are expected in Riverside County Monday west of the Coachella Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that will last until 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Riverside metropolitan area, the Riverside County mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning — but not the Coachella Valley

Winds out of the northeast are expected to reach speeds between 20-30 mph, with gusts of 50 mph possible below the Cajon and Banning passes, forecasters said.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

The winds are expected to increase Monday before peaking Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

High temperatures Monday could reach 63 degrees in Riverside, 64 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 68 in the Coachella Valley, and 64 in Temecula and 62 in Hemet.