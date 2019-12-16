Imperial Irrigation District Launches Online Energy Savings Tool

The Imperial Irrigation District is now offering free online do-it-yourself energy audits to help residential customers in the Coachella and Imperial and valleys save money on their electricity bills.

The tool — MyEnergyXpert — allows customers to input information regarding energy use patterns by completing an online assessment in less than 10 minutes. The tool then provides customers feedback on how to reduce their energy usage.

“IID is excited to help our customers easily identify energy-saving opportunities and links to energy efficiency rebates,” said IID General Manager Henry Martinez. “One of the greatest benefits is how easy this new tool is to use and how helpful it is in generating energy-saving solutions.”

The free tool can be access on IID’s website at https://iid.myenergyxpert.com.