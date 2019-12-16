Road on Eisenhower Medical Center Campus To Be Named After Philanthropist

A road on the campus of Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage is scheduled to be named Monday after the late philanthropist Ronald M. Auen, who died last month.

Ron Auen Way will run parallel to Bob Hope Drive in front of the hospital, according to hospital officials.

G. Aubrey Serfling, president and CEO of Eisenhower Health, will join Michael Landes, president of the Eisenhower Health Foundation and members of the Berger Foundation Board of Directors for an unveiling ceremony Monday afternoon in front of the hospital.

Auen led the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation for more than 30 years starting in 1988. He died on Nov. 7 at the age of 87 after lengthy battle with mesothelioma.

The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation is a private foundation that predominately supports educational, healthcare and social services projects throughout Southern California and beyond. Since 1988, it has contributed more than $800 million to charities throughout Southern California and elsewhere in the United States.

Auen was born in Fisher, Illinois, in 1932 but began calling Southern California home at 7 years old, said Cara Van Dijk, a foundation spokeswoman.

Prior to take taking over the foundation in 1988, Auen provided land- planning services and developed a variety of projects with and for Silver Crest Industry representatives, and was president and owner of Foremost Land Co., according to the foundation’s website. He served in the U.S. Army from 1948-52.

In 1991, Auen and his wife, Sherrie, founded The Auen Foundation, which is dedicated to enhancing the overall quality of life of the elderly and raising awareness of the end-of-life stage.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at Eisenhower Medical Center, 39000 Bob Hope Drive.