Woman Identified In Fatal Desert Center Freeway Crash

A 33-year-old El Centro woman has been identified as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in Desert Center, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 10:17 p.m. Sunday on the westbound I-10 east of Desert Center Rice Road, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Josie Montijo was pronounced dead at the scene, the Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau confirmed Monday. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.