2 Men Charged in 2018 Crash in Rancho Mirage That Killed Cyclist

A judge Tuesday issued arrest warrants for two men in their 20s whose alleged reckless driving caused a fatal collision that killed a cyclist in Rancho Mirage last year.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office charged Alex Isidro Quiroz, 23 and Luis Armando Castaneda, 21, each with one count of vehicular manslaughter, according to a criminal complaint filed on Dec. 10.

Quiroz also faces a sentencing enhancement of fleeing the scene of a crime.

The collision occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2018 on eastbound Ramon Road, east of Rattler Road.

A witness told a Riverside County sheriff’s investigator that the duo appeared to be street racing, according to a declaration in support of arrest warrant, which also said tire marks at the scene later proved that Castaneda — who admitted to authorities he hit the cyclist — was traveling between 94 to 98 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

When the collision occurred, the men were driving side-by-side as Quiroz attempted to move into the lane occupied by Castaneda, spurring Castaneda to maneuver his car to his right into the bicycle lane to avoid a collision, according to the arrest warrant.

Castaneda’s car then struck 32-year-old bicyclist William Campbell of Cathedral City, who authorities say was launched almost 150 feet forward following the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quiroz then continued on Ramon Road onto Interstate 10, where he was followed by a witness who alerted authorities. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled him over in Indio, where Quiroz agreed to be voluntarily transported to the Palm Desert sheriff’s station for questioning.

At the station, Quiroz admitted to driving between 60 and 70 miles per hour and making an unsafe lane change, according to the arrest warrant.

The posted speed limit on that stretch of Ramon Road is 55 miles per hour, court documents show.

During Castaneda’s interview with sheriff’s investigators, he denied racing at the time of the crash. He told investigators he was attempting to get away from Quiroz, who he said was “driving stupid.”

“Castaneda’s speed, whether he was racing Quiroz or not, was negligent and (a) factor in Campbell’s death,” according to the arrest warrant.

As of 3:20 p.m., jail records show neither have been arrested.