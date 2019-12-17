Juvenile Arrested Following Robbery, Officer-Involved Shooting in Cathedral City

On Monday, at about 6:20 PM, a 16-year-old male juvenile called the Cathedral City Police Department (CCPD) to report he had been “jumped” and robbed by a group of unidentified males, near Ocotillo Park located at 33300 Moreno Rd. He reported being surrounded by a group of at least ten males, who forcibly took his cellular phone and assaulted him.

CCPD officers started their investigation at the scene of the robbery and contacted witnesses in the area. Officers were able to identify a group of males in the park as some of the males involved in the robbery and coordinated efforts with additional officers to detain the group.

During this portion of the investigation, the suspects fled from officers on foot – running throughout the park and into the adjoining residential-neighborhoods. Several officers gave chase on foot to detain and arrest the suspects.

While in the 68000 Block of Arrowhead Rd, a CCPD officer discharged his weapon and an officer involved shooting occurred. At that point, the suspect (a 15-year old juvenile male from Cathedral City) was taken into custody without incident. He was not struck by any gunfire and was not injured. The involved-officer was not injured.

The robbery victim and other witnesses identified the 15-year-old male as being actively involved in the robbery and actively involved in the subsequent physical assault.

The juvenile male was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and transferred to the Cathedral City Police Station where his parents were notified and he was held until he was transported to Riverside County Juvenile Hall in Indio, CA. He is being charged in connection with the armed robbery described above.

Cathedral City Police Detectives were notified and are responsible for the robbery investigation and all related follow-up. The case is on-going, and detectives are working to identify and locate the outstanding suspects involved in the robbery.

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit (CHU) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation related to the officer involved shooting. The officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with Cathedral City Police Department policies. The involved officer’s name will not be released at this time.

The Cathedral City Police Department is asking for assistance from the community in or near the Ocotillo Park residential neighborhood. Anyone that has information or may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the Cathedral City Police Department and contact Sergeant Sanchez at (760) 770-0300 or online at cathedralcitypolice.com

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information regarding the officer-involved shooting incident to contact Riverside Sheriffs Investigator Dickey at (951) 955-2777.

The identity of the juvenile arrestee will not be released. The identity of the robbery victim will not be released. No other information is available at this time.