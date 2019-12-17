Riverside County Gas Prices Drop For 44th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Tuesday for the 44th consecutive day, decreasing 1 cent to $3.558, its lowest amount since Sept. 1.

The average price has dropped 47.1 cents during the streak, including a half-cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 7.1 cents less than one week ago and 35.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 27.1 cents more than one year ago.

The streak is the longest since a 55-day streak from Oct. 25-Dec. 18, 2018.