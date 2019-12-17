Vacation Rental Controversy Causes Outrage at PGA West

It may be a sunny day, but there is a dark cloud hanging over PGA West, the upscale gated community in La Quinta.

Some homeowners are outraged after they say the homeowners association illegally changed rules regarding short term vacation rentals.

Shevy Akason, a PGA West owner and real estate agent fears the change will impact the market at the 3000 home development. “Not just short term rental owners but every owner here at PGA West is going to see a significant loss in property value and I just don’t think they ever thought that through.”

Akason is one of 400 homeowners at PGA West who rent their homes short term. They are upset that the HOA would implement new rules requiring a two-hundred dollar permit, in addition to the permit they already have to get from La Quinta. Akason says the HOA would be able to revoke the permit as they see fit.

Akason said, “I personally could no longer with these rules recommend purchasing in PGA West.”

Homeowners say it’s more than infringing upon the additional income they need to own here. It is also resulting in an immediate loss of property value. At least one buyer reportedly backed out after learning future rentals may be impacted.

“They cancelled the escrow as a result,” said Akason. Ii’ve had a number of buyers who decided to hold off and wait to buy as well.”

Homeowners met with HOA officials at the clubhouse Monday afternoon to sound off. Though invited to attend by residents, PGA West officials refused access to reporters telling them it was private property and to “get off the property and take your camera away.”

Other residents who do not rent their homes say they don’t like the “big brother” approach by the HOA but there needs to be a balance between the rights of renters and the rights of full time residents.

Susie Bushong, an 11 year resident said, “Would it be nice if we don’t have folks coming in and out constantly and the streets filled …. But you know what … So what? If that’s the worst that can happen in our life so be it”

Representative of the PGA West HOA board did not respond to requests for comments. However, residents who attended the meeting said that after the backlash from homeowners and questions from NBC Palm Springs, the board at least temporarily has decided to hold off on implementation of the new regulations, pending more input.