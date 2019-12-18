Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 45th Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Wednesday for the 45th consecutive day, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.552, its lowest amount since Sept. 1.

The average price has dropped 47.7 cents during the streak, including 1 cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.5 cents less than one week ago and 35.2 cents lower than one month ago but 26.6 cents more than one year ago and has risen 28.4 cents since the start of the year.

The streak is the longest since a 55-day streak from Oct. 25-Dec. 18, 2018.