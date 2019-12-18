East Coachella Valley Homes Qualify for Free Energy Efficient Upgrades

Homeowners in the East Coachella Valley are getting big help through an energy efficiency program, neighbors may apply for free upgrades around their homes in a program that’s taken about a decade to implement.

For a resident of Coachella his house will get a little warmer and a little greener, he is part of the Coachella Valley Residential Energy Efficiency Retrofit Program. Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez, Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia along with the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced about 350 homes will get upgraded.

The residents who get into the program will get a smart thermostat installed, L.E.D. light bulbs and attic insulation.

Garcia said, “We’re talking about improving greenhouse emissions, improving our air quality, we are also talking about making sure local companies who do this work are being hired.”

Homes in Indio, Coachella, and unincorporated areas of Mecca, North Shore and Carver Tart qualify to apply, these areas near the Salton Sea and are affected most by air pollution.

The one-million-dollar funding for this program comes from mitigation dollars set aside when the natural gas power plant in Desert Hot Springs has first approved about a decade ago.

Supervisor Perez said, “One always wonders if legislation that one passes actually gets to the people and so this is very interesting to me that this piece of legislation I started back in 2008, so over 10 years ago.”

As this project takes off, efforts to tackle air quality in the East Coachella Valley gain momentum.

A $500,000 grant is going towards communities near the Salton Sea basin, next year, locals will be able to voice the areas of most concern to them.

Garcia said, “The neat thing about that effort is that the community will be driving that effort prioritizing those projects and programs.”

Residents interested in applying for the program may call ALCAL Specialty Contracting at 760-904-2538.