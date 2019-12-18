Firefighters rescue dog that got stuck in tree while chasing cat

Firefighters in Northern California made an unusual animal rescue recently.

A German shepherd chased a cat up a tree in San Joaquin County, nearly to the top, where the dog then got stuck.

Photos shared Saturday by the Lathrop Manteca Fire District show firefighters using a ladder to get the stuck dog from the tree and back to its owner.

“Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree,” officials with the fire district said in a social media post.