Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Trying to Rob Off-Duty Deputy, Who Shot Him

A 26-year-old man accused of trying to rob an off- duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his family outside the Tyler Mall in Riverside, prompting the lawman to shoot him, must stand trial on three counts of attempted armed robbery, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Victor Hugo Ochoa was arrested soon after the alleged botched holdup in June.

Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice, Riverside County Superior Court Judge O.G. Magno found there was sufficient evidence to bound Ochoa over for trial on the felony allegations.

Magno scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for Jan. 22. The defendant is free on a $100,000 bond.

According to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback, on the night of June 1, the deputy, whose name was not released, along with his wife and child, were walking to their vehicle in the mall parking lot after making purchases in one of the stores when Ochoa allegedly confronted them, brandishing a handgun and demanding their valuables.

Railsback said the deputy pulled a concealed pistol and opened fire on the defendant, who suffered a non-life-threatening wound. No one else was injured.

The police spokesman said Ochoa then jumped into his vehicle and sped away. He drove himself to a hospital emergency room to seek treatment, at which point staff notified police because the wound resulted from a gunshot, and reporting it is mandatory, according to Railsback.

Officers went to the location and questioned the defendant, arresting him a few hours later — after he received treatment and was cleared by doctors to leave, Railsback said.

Ochoa has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.