Preliminary Hearing Reset For Man Accused Of Shooting 2 Last Summer

An oft-delayed preliminary hearing was rescheduled again Wednesday for a documented gang member accused of shooting at two men in Desert Hot Springs, one of whom was hit multiple times.

Richard Alex Bernal, 21, of Desert Hot Springs, faces four felony charges stemming from the Aug. 15, 2018, shooting.

This was at least the fourth preliminary hearing date to be rescheduled for Bernal, although Deputy District Attorney Steven Sorensen indicated Wednesday the proceeding is likely to go forward on Monday.

At the preliminary hearing, a judge will rule whether there is enough evidence to order Bernal to stand trial on charges stemming from attack, which left one of the victims suffering from four gunshot wounds.

Desert Hot Springs police worked with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force to identify Bernal as a suspect and arrested him on Sept. 28, 2018, near the 66000 block of Acoma Avenue.

A search warrant served at Bernal’s residence turned up “evidence related to the attempted homicide,” Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia alleged at the time.

Bernal has remained in custody at the Indio jail in lieu of $1 million bail since his arrest.