Teen Allegedly Hopped A Fence, Stole A Plane, and Crashed It At A Fresno Airport

Police are investigating why a teenager climbed a fence, stole a plane, and crashed it at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

A 17-year-old girl is under arrest for allegedly stealing a King Air 200, a small, private plane, and driving it into a fence at the airport Wednesday morning, the airport said.

Fresno police arrived and talked with the girl, who was seated inside the plane with the pilot’s headset on, airport Police Chief Drew Bessinger said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The plane never took off. It had some damage.

The girl’s motive is unknown, but there’s not reason to think it was related to domestic terrorism, Bessinger said.

The girl appeared disoriented and was uncooperative when she was taken into custody, according to an airport press release.

No commercial passengers or aircraft were at risk, authorities said.

Photo Courtesy: KSEE 24