3 hurt in ‘active shooting situation’ in Westerly, Rhode Island, officials say

Three people were injured Thursday in Westerly, Rhode Island, in what a state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman called an “active shooting situation.”

The shooting took place at a senior living complex, the Babcock Village apartments, spokeswoman Kristina Murray told CNN.

Babcock Village is described as an affordable senior living community, according to the Cathedral Development Group and Property Advisory Group Website.

Rhode Island State Police have sent a tactical team to the scene, Murray said. Both local and state law enforcement are responding to the shooting situation, state officials told CNN.

Nearby Charlestown Police Department has sent officers to assist, according to Lt. Phillip Gingerella. Connecticut State Police are also covering the border in Connecticut and the Town of Stonington, which is next to Westerly, according to State Police Spokesperson Christine Jeltema.

Westerly Public Schools said all schools are locked down until further notice. Westerly, a beachside town in southwestern Rhode Island, has a population of about 23,000 people.