Hemet Man Charged with Allegedly Molesting Girl

A Hemet man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl for more than a year pleaded not guilty Thursday to committing a lewd act on a child under 14 years old.

A judge set bail for Allan Joseph Mikolaycik, 71, at $55,000, court records show, a staggering decrease from the $1 million set at the time of his arrest. He remains in custody as of 2:40 p.m, according to jail records.

He is scheduled to return to court for a felony settlement conference Feb. 7 at the Banning Justice Center.

Mikolaycik allegedly molested the girl, identified in the criminal complaint as “Jane Doe,” between October 2014 and October 2015.

An investigation was launched Sept. 10 when deputies were sent to the 2700 block of Hemet Street on a child molestation allegation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Mikolaycik surrendered to authorities Tuesday and was originally booked at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor under 10 years old, according to sheriff’s officials.

Investigators also identified two additional alleged victims — now adults — of unspecified related crimes during their investigation, according to a sheriff’s statement.