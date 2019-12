NBCares: BAM – Boys Art Mentoring

This is a very special story about a local man who is using his extraordinary artistic talents to communicate with Valley youth in a way that is not only teach them new skills, but inspiring them along the way.

It’s called BAM – Boys Art Mentoring – and it was the brainchild of the Palm Springs Unified School District. Award winning artist Tysen Knight – along with other Valley men involved in the arts – are quite possible changing lives.