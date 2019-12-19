Police Seek Help Finding Man Who Stole Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Shrimp

Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man who walked in and out of a Riverside grocery store several times, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of shrimp that he stuffed down his pants.

Officer Ryan Railsback said the man targeted the Vons at 3520 Riverside Plaza Drive on the afternoon of Dec. 4. The suspect went in and out of the store three times in 15 minutes, and on each occasion, he raided the frozen food section, loading his pants with bags of shrimp, according to the officer.

“A total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp were stolen with a retail value of over $500,” he said.

Security surveillance camera images that captured the bandit in action were released by the Riverside Police Department, who described the suspect as white, 50 to 60 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, with short silver and black hair. He was wearing a white jacket, navy blue sweater, blue jeans and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 951-826- 2054, or submit information online via rpdtips@riversideca.gov.