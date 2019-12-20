Anaheim Man Gets Life Sentence for Molesting Two Young Female Relatives

A 54-year-old Anaheim man was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison Friday for sexually assaulting two female relatives, one 6 and the other 8.

Gonzalo Santos Gonzalez was convicted Oct. 24 of two counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child 10 years or younger, a count of lewd acts on a minor younger than 14, and two counts of lewd acts on a minor, all felonies.

In August 2016, the defendant’s wife walked in on him as he molested the 6-year-old, according to prosecutors.

The other victim was molested in September 1996, when she was 8, according to prosecutors.