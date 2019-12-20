‘Harriet’ Actress Cynthia Erivo to Be Honored at Palm Springs Film Festival

British actress Cynthia Erivo will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival for her performance as Harriet Tubman in the biopic “Harriet,” organizers announced Friday.

“Cynthia Erivo has been a sensation in her theatrical performances and now audiences are getting to experience her on the big screen. In “Harriet,” she fully embodies and brings to life the tale of Harriet Tubman, whose courage saved herself and many others from a life of slavery, festival Chairman Harold Matzner said.

The 32-year-old recently received a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a drama for the role in “Harriet.” She is also a singer/songwriter, notching a second Golden Globe nod for best original song, which she co-wrote and performed for “Harriet” entitled “Stand Up.”

In 2016, she won a Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her performance as Celie in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple.”

Past recipients of the award include Mahershala Ali, Marion Cotillard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Rami Malek and Lupita Nyong’o, who all won Academy Awards during the years they were honored, according to organizers.

Erivo, along with previously announced honorees Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez, Laura Dern, Martin Scorsese, Joaquin Phoenix, Zack Gottsagen, Renee Zellweger and Charlize Theron, will be recognized at the festival’s Jan. 2 awards gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The festival runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 13.