K-9 Jumps in Suspects Truck After Chase in Fontana

A police dog in Fontana took down a suspect after an incredible jump into the suspect’s vehicle.

The K-9 went right through the driver’s-side window after Fontana police shot rubber pellets to break it open.

31-year-old Julio Vasquez was wanted for stalking and trying to run over his estranged wife.

Police located him and he led them on a brief chase before spike strips were deployed and a pit maneuver was executed to try and stop him.

Police say he was being uncooperative after the chase ended, so that’s when they shot out his window with rubber pellets and the K-9 jumped inside to apprehend him.

Vasquez was treated for minor injuries after the dog bit him and was later taken into custody. He will be charged with felony stalking and felony evading. He also could face additional charges for punching the K-9.